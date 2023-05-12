Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 1-Year High at $288.92

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.92 and last traded at $288.09, with a volume of 367847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $281.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LII. Oppenheimer began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lennox International from $272.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.33 and a 200 day moving average of $254.01.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 200.13% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.55%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total transaction of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $792,333.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,129.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,612. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth $188,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Lennox International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,067,000 after buying an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 18.0% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Lennox International by 4.9% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

