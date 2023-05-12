Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Gary Stephen May Sells 2,618 Shares

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 852,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,711. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.94 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Leidos

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

