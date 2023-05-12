Lee Financial Co Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lee Financial Co reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $103.42 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $219.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

