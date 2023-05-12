Lee Financial Co Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in AT&T by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

