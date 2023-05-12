Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 313,307 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises about 2.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,195,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,378 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,685,000 after buying an additional 1,345,385 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $60.96. 980,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,902,495. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.