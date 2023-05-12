Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.00 million-$36.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.12 million. Lantronix also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Lantronix Stock Up 7.5 %

LTRX traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 239,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,768. The company has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 2.23. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LTRX has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

