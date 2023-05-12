Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 166.0% from the April 15th total of 61,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lakeland Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.02. 10,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,823. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.65.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,909,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 549,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 13,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

