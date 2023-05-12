Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 355.6% in April

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 355.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kubota Trading Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Kubota has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.41.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubota had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

