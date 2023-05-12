Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.99

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.99 and last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 85727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $923.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 281.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 6.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,761,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 226,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 36,350 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 42.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

