KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

KP Tissue Stock Up 1.0 %

KPT stock opened at C$10.27 on Friday. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.19. The stock has a market cap of C$102.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.58.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$458.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$443.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that KP Tissue will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About KP Tissue

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

