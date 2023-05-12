Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of KRNT traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.73. 710,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.68. Kornit Digital has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $47.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,250 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kornit Digital by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Kornit Digital by 467.2% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,059,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 872,957 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 417,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 405,022 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

