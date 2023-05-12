KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Issues Earnings Results

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09), reports. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million.
KORE Group Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group
KORE Group Company Profile
KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KORE Group (KORE)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.