KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Issues Earnings Results

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09), reports. KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $65.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million.

KORE Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of KORE Group stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $84.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KORE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. State Street Corp raised its position in KORE Group by 580.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 307,192 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KORE Group by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 226,219 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KORE Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 80,217 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in KORE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

