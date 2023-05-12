kneat.com (CVE:KSI) Trading 4.7% Higher

kneat.com, inc. (CVE:KSI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.25. 114,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 42,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.06.

kneat.com Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$325.27 million and a PE ratio of -30.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

