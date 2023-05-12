Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.71

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $12.59. Kimball International shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 617,554 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Kimball International Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International
Kimball International Company Profile
Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimball International (KBAL)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.