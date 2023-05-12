Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.71

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $12.59. Kimball International shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 617,554 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimball International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $458.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Kimball International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,869,000. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,407,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 362.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 585,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 205,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 157,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.