Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of KE opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KE. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 39.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 146,825 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 11,183.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 108,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 232.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

