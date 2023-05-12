Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Sells $453,460.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Matthew Andrew Archambault also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance
KDP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,122,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,962. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $41.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.
Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile
Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.
