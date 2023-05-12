JSR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.62 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

JSR Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About JSR

(Get Rating)

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.