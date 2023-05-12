Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $62.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,771,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,944,000 after purchasing an additional 224,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,750,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,513,000 after buying an additional 371,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,026,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,094,000 after buying an additional 235,853 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,569,000 after buying an additional 5,865,996 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

