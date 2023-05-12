John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.40

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and traded as low as $23.50. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 108,578 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
