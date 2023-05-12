John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.40

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and traded as low as $23.50. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 108,578 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 429,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,885 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of long-term capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

