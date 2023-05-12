iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,998,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 3,555,738 shares.The stock last traded at $110.24 and had previously closed at $110.23.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

