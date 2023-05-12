iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,998,914 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 3,555,738 shares.The stock last traded at $110.24 and had previously closed at $110.23.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.21.
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. This represents a $4.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.39.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.