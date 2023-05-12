iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Increased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,997,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after purchasing an additional 733,494 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 429.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 540,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,391,000 after purchasing an additional 438,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 504,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,183,000 after purchasing an additional 261,158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $89.13 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

