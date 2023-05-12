iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 43,615 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Get iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

About iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF

The iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.