iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 390.2% from the April 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 3,816.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Price Performance

LDEM stock remained flat at $44.88 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

