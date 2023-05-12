iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 153,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 326,587 shares.The stock last traded at $50.42 and had previously closed at $50.39.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 50,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 59,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

