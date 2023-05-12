iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after acquiring an additional 161,958 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $242.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.92. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

