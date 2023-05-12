iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,435,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.55 on Friday, reaching $411.40. 974,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,923. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $406.59 and a 200 day moving average of $399.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.