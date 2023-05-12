iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $112.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.62 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc is a digital healthcare company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services. It also provides solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. The company was founded by Uday N.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.