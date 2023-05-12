Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.57

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.57 and traded as high as $30.80. Ipsen shares last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 1,162 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPSEY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ipsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ipsen from €90.00 ($98.90) to €95.00 ($104.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.59.

Ipsen SA manufactures pharmaceutical products for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Care. The Specialty Care segment focuses on oncology with Somatuline, a somatostatin analog for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, the single-agent treatment with significant improvement across all key efficacy endpoints in second-line renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde, a differentiated product with overall survival benefit addressing a high unmet medical need in pancreatic cancer; and Decapeptyl, an established and growing product in Europe and China for prostate cancer and rare diseases with Nutropin, a liquid formulation of recombinant human growth hormone and Increlex, a recombinant insulin-like growth factor of human origin.

