Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

IOVA opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.87. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

(Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.