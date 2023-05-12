Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 12th (AGIL, BOWFF, CADNF, CDDRF, CDNAF, CGIFF, CHHHF, CLNFF, DRIO, FGROY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 12th:
AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.00.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$69.00 to C$75.50.
Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$8.50.
Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$200.00.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00.
CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00.
Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$85.00.
DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $6.00.
FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($2.02).
Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$8.00.
HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$10.00.
Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$233.00 to C$224.00.
ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.01).
Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$29.00.
Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$14.00.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$25.50.
Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$20.00.
S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.41).
Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$89.00.
Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$5.00.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25.
Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 95 ($1.20).
Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00.
WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$201.00 to C$203.00.
WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$181.00 to C$183.00.
Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.