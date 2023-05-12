Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 12th (AGIL, BOWFF, CADNF, CDDRF, CDNAF, CGIFF, CHHHF, CLNFF, DRIO, FGROY)

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 12th:

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$69.00 to C$75.50.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$14.00.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$8.50.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$200.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $6.00.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($2.02).

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$8.00.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$10.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$233.00 to C$224.00.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.01).

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$29.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$14.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$25.50.

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$20.00.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.41).

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$5.00.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 95 ($1.20).

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$201.00 to C$203.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$181.00 to C$183.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.