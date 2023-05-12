Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 12th (AGIL, BOWFF, CADNF, CDDRF, CDNAF, CGIFF, CHHHF, CLNFF, DRIO, FGROY)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, May 12th:

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $5.00.

Get AgileThought Inc alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$69.00 to C$75.50.

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$10.50 to C$14.00.

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its target price cut by Raymond James to C$8.50.

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$205.00 to C$200.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$83.00 to C$85.00.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $7.50 to $6.00.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 165 ($2.08) to GBX 160 ($2.02).

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its target price lowered by Desjardins from C$8.75 to C$8.00.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$10.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$233.00 to C$224.00.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 85 ($1.07) to GBX 80 ($1.01).

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James to C$29.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$14.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$25.00 to C$25.50.

Optiva (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had its price target cut by Raymond James to C$20.00.

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 270 ($3.41).

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$87.00 to C$89.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its target price lowered by Raymond James to C$5.00.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.25.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 95 ($1.20).

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$8.25 to C$8.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$201.00 to C$203.00.

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$181.00 to C$183.00.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.