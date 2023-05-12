Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the April 15th total of 408,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.41 and a twelve month high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

