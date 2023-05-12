Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 96,665 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 62,215 shares.The stock last traded at $73.92 and had previously closed at $74.00.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 86.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 64,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,139,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

