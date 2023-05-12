Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 547,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,370% from the previous session’s volume of 37,220 shares.The stock last traded at $40.00 and had previously closed at $39.95.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $596.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

