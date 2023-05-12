Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,460 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.9% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $324.06. The company had a trading volume of 19,700,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,453,375. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.11 and its 200-day moving average is $307.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

