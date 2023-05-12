Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 320.4% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 9,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,162. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 319.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 71,812 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 304.6% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 79,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.