Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, an increase of 320.4% from the April 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 9,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,162. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ)
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
- Why Coinbases’s Sneaky 20% Rally Could Be A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.