Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,961,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,707,000 after buying an additional 76,137 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,258,000 after buying an additional 805,041 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,079,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. 81,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,161. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

