Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and traded as low as $15.36. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 21,174 shares changing hands.

Invesco Bond Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

Invesco Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Bond Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 93,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,227 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

