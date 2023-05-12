Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.75

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and traded as low as $15.36. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 21,174 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%.
Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
