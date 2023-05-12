Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,649 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.05. 9,482,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,938,871. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.44, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -73.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

