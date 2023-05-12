Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Major Shareholder Vep Group, Llc Sells 11,500,000 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $172,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,880,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,243,200,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ IAS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,216. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.21. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $17.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

