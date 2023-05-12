Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Integra Resources Price Performance

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Institutional Trading of Integra Resources

Integra Resources Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51,830 shares during the period. 40.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

