Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) PT Lowered to $2.50 at HC Wainwright

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.
NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.
Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.
