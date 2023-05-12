Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) PT Set at C$2.35 by Cormark

Cormark set a C$2.35 price target on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Integra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.22.

Integra Resources Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$0.66 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.62 and a 1 year high of C$1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources ( CVE:ITR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.11). As a group, equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

