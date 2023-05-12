Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$199.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,718. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$196.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$197.81. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$172.04 and a one year high of C$209.57.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.1544452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have commented on IFC. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$223.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.