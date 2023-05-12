Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) to Issue $1.10 Quarterly Dividend

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$199.64. The stock had a trading volume of 28,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,718. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$196.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$197.81. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$172.04 and a one year high of C$209.57.
Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported C$3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$5.58 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 13.1544452 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Senior Officer Charles Brindamour sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$5,850,000.00. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
