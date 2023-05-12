Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Stephens

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBP. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Installed Building Products from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $114.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $69.44 and a 1 year high of $125.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02.

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $686.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,863,351 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Installed Building Products by 4,829.8% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 82,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Installed Building Products by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

