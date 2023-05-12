Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.95. 678,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 6.01. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.95.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Insmed by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 439,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insmed by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Insmed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

