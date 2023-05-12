Insider Selling: Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Sells 7,147 Shares of Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Up 2.8 %

Netflix stock traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.76. 8,006,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,569. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after buying an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

