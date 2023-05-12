Insider Selling: Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Chairman Sells 1,290,994 Shares of Stock

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 2.9 %

DNB stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,236,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,090. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,083.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

