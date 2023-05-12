Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $300.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Atlassian

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.74.

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

