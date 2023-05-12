Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Buys £149.52 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) insider Peter Duffy acquired 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £149.52 ($188.67).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 64 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 233 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £149.12 ($188.16).

Shares of MONY opened at GBX 269 ($3.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.21. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 162.30 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.60 ($3.57). The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,069.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MONY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.28) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 20th. Barclays raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.90) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.28) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.15).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

