Insider Buying: Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO Purchases 3,775 Shares of Stock

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $32,087.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 175,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,313.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,433. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund is a closed-end, diversified investment company. The fund’s goal is long-term growth, and it chooses investments based on the idea of total return.

Further Reading

