Insider Buying: Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Director Acquires $14,730.00 in Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $14,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,527.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.